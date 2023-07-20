Nephi man, 73, missing since July 6 found deceased

NEPHI, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 73-year-old Nephi man missing for two weeks has been found deceased, police said.

The Nephi City Police Department this week asked for the public’s help locating James Shaw, who was last seen July 6 in Nephi. Shortly after posting about Shaw’s disappearance on social media, the department shared an update that he had been found deceased.

Police in the initial post Tuesday night said Shaw was considered endangered. A possible sighting was reported on the evening of July 12.

In a later update that night, police said, “Earlier today, James was located deceased by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office. Out of respect for the family and friends of James, no further details will be released at this time. Our condolences go out to the family in this sad time.”

Among 84 emoticons, 13 comments and 285 shares posted on the Nephi Facebook alerts by late Wednesday night, it was noted Shaw served more than 25 years on search and rescue teams as commenters exchanged condolences and prayers.