Nephi City PD apprehends goat on the lam

NEPHI, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A goat is in custody after a week of playing chicken with Juab County drivers.

“Most recent sightings reported that the goat was on or near the I-15 freeway,” says a statement from the Nephi City Police Department, the agency that finally captured the cloven-hooved culprit. “Law enforcement agencies had concerns that the goat was crossing the freeway and getting too close to traffic with the potential to cause an accident.

“After several attempts to locate the goat, finally on a cold Tuesday afternoon, several officers from UHP, Nephi City Police Department and two office ladies headed out again on a tip for another sighting of ‘The Freeway Goat.'”

After tracking the footloose farm fugitive through the snow and along the freeway, the makeshift posse was almost ready to give up, the NCPD statement says.

“Just about that same time, a citizen call came in, and the goat was held up and hiding in a dog house on the caller’s property. Officer Barker with Nephi City Police Department responded to the citizen call and apprehended the suspect.

“He has been taken to the Nephi City Animal Shelter for questioning, where he has received food, water and warm shelter until he can make bail. Thanks for all the tips and calls from the public. He is now safe.”