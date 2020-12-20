Nestlé recalls Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken due to possible contamination

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Springville, Utah, business, is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

According to a news release, the baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020, and may contain pieces of hard plastic.

The following product is subject to recall:

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-9018” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide, FSIS said in the release.

“The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.”

There have been no reports of injury or illness from eating the product. Anyone who is concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the news release said.

Anyone who has this product in their freezer should not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at 800-993-8625.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product may go online to the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, which can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.