Nevada man swept away in current at Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Nevada man drowned Friday evening after being swept away in a strong current at Minersville Reservoir.

Beaver County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:46 p.m. to reports that a man entered Minersville Reservoir near the spillway “to cool off and was unable to keep afloat due to the high water current,” Sheriff Cody Black said in a news release Saturday.

“The [man] went under and never resurfaced,” Black said. “After searching for approximately 20 minutes, the body of the male was discovered nearly 300 yards from his initial entrance of the water.”

No other information about the drowning victim was released.

“We want to remind the public to use caution and floatation devices when entering water,” Black said. “Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic time.”

The Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Beaver County Search and Rescue, and the Minersville, Milford and Beaver fire departments also responded, according to the news release.