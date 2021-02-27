Nevada officials seek information on missing Wells man

WELLS, Nevada, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wendover Police Department is seeking information on a Wells man last seen by his family on Wednesday.

Juan Beruman, 20, left his home, telling his family he was going for a ride, the Wendover Police statement says.

“Juan had not been seen or heard from since,” it says. “Juan may be in the Elko area as his phone was pinged at an Elko location late Friday. Juan is driving a black colored 2011 Hyundai Sonata, with Nevada license 926 E81.

“Beruman’s whereabouts please contact the Elko County Sheriffs Office dispatch at 775-777-7300. Please share.”