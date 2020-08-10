New ‘Aviator 2 Fire’ sparks in Utah County

FAIRFIELD, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire started Sunday afternoon southwest of Fairfield, said Unified Fire Authority, which posted a video on Twitter.
This large wildfire, named the Aviator 2 Fire, is currently measured at 120 acres and is 15% contained, Utah Fire Info tweeted.
No structures are threatened.
#Aviator2Fire #NewStart@FireAuthority amongst many other state, federal, and local agencies are battling a large wildfire in Fairfield (Appx 120 acres). There has already been over 1,000 wildfires to date in Utah this year, many of which have been human caused.🔥🔥🔥@BLMUtah pic.twitter.com/WYdLm2393n
— Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) August 10, 2020