New ‘Aviator 2 Fire’ sparks in Utah County

FAIRFIELD, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire started Sunday afternoon southwest of Fairfield, said Unified Fire Authority, which posted a video on Twitter.

This large wildfire, named the Aviator 2 Fire, is currently measured at 120 acres and is 15% contained, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

No structures are threatened.

