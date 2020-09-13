New ‘Battle Creek 2 Fire’ in Utah County spreading fast, prompts evacuations

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire started in Utah County on Saturday night at the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 10:25 p.m. that the “Battle Creek 2 Fire” is estimated at 50 acres and is growing rapidly.

“Structures along 1400 E northwest of the fire are being evacuated,” the tweet said.

When the fire was first reported about an hour earlier, it was estimated at seven acres.

Units from Pleasant Grove Fire Department, Orem, American Fork, US Forest Service, Utah County Fire, and Lehi are on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.