New brush fire breaks out in Big Hollow area south of Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a new brush fire south of Heber City Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near the Big Hollow Shooting Range on Big Hollow Road west of U.S. Highway 40 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The fire has been named the Big Hollow Fire.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said multiple resources are responding and the fire is approximately 30 acres.

It’s not clear at this time if any structures are threatened.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.