New ‘Connecticut Fire’ sparks above Popperton Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has started above Popperton Park, and air drops are in progress, Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted Monday evening.

Named the “Connecticut Fire,” it was estimated at 10 acres at about 7:30 p.m., and a third alarm had been called.

Air resources are working in coordination with ground crews to suppress the fire, Utah Fire tweeted.

Structures are threatened and two homes have been evacuated. The fire is northeast of the University of Utah and Shriner’s Hospital.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

