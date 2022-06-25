New dad Post Malone launches kids’ clothing line

UTAH, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Newly engaged new dad Post Malone is expanding his business empire into a new line of baby and children’s clothing called PostyCo Kids.

The limited line, available for preorder, features items including snap-bottom onsies and hoodies, T-shirts and a few accessories. Items are available for preorder, with deliveries reportedly set to begin in August.

Nine-time Grammy winner Malone, who splits his time between homes in the Salt Lake Valley and southern California and his current tour, offers children’s clothing decorated with a smiling, cartoon images of himself.

A hoodie and a hat features just the singer/rapper’s name, in script formed by a barbed wire design.

“The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles,” read a press release for the brand.