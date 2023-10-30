New details released after fatal collision on I-15 in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details after a fatal collision Sunday in Nephi.

Troopers were alerted to the crash at 12:26 p.m., and responded to a reported injury crash on Interstate 15 near mile marker 227, which was blocking both southbound lanes of the roadway.

“This area has an active construction zone and a previous crash had caused traffic to back up in the area,” the UPH statement says. “When troopers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, which was a rear-end style collision.

“There were four occupants in the vehicle that was rear ended. All four occupants suffered injuries. Three of them have injuries ranging from mild to extremely critical and one suffered fatal injuries.”

The two occupants of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Southbound I-15 was closed while troopers conducted an investigation into the crash, the statement says. Traffic was diverted onto SR-28 at mile marker 228. All lanes were reopened at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.