New details released after police chase, capture fugitive Mohammed Alkhaldi in West Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed more details on the New Year’s Day capture of fugitive Mohammed Alkhaldi.

Alkhaldi, 22, was the subject of a warrant after failing to show up in court at an appointment related to a May 2021 case with charges including eight shots fired and intoxication. After allegedly fleeing police in that case, Alkhaldi had been taken into custody in the Pierpont area of downtown Salt Lake City.

In December, an arrest warrant was issued after Alkhaldi missed a court date for the May case.

“On 01/01/2022 at approximately 09:09 hours I was dispatched to 4204 W. Gunlock Park Court in Riverton, Utah,” says a probable cause statement filed by a Riverton Police officer in the Jan. 1 incident.

“Officers arrived at this location and located a red passenger car with Utah license plate G887KC. As officers approached the vehicle it was observed that the vehicle was running with an unidentified adult male sleeping in the driver seat and an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the male in the driver seat of the vehicle. The male was awoken and rolled the window down.”

Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Officers asked the suspect for his driver license, which the suspect did not provide, and he “attempted to roll the window up,” the Jan. 1, 2022 statement says. “At that time, officers told the male to exit the vehicle, when the male refused and put the vehicle into drive.”

Officers reached into the vehicle and placed the vehicle back into park, Alkhaldi’s newest arrest document says.

“At that time, a physical altercation took place and the male continued to try and place the vehicle back into drive. As the officer was attempting to keep the vehicle in park, the male grabbed the officer’s arm pulling him against the vehicle. At that time the officer let go of the vehicle and was able to get his arm free and step away from the vehicle.”

Alkhaldi’s new probable cause statement says he then placed the vehicle in drive and “about struck the garage area of the residence. The male then placed the vehicle in reverse and backed out of the driveway at a high rate of speed.”

The suspect exited the driveway, and “placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated towards officers leaving the roadway and onto a private driveway where officers were standing,” the Riverton officer’s statement says.

“Officers were able to move out of the way and the male drove away at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle west on 12600 South. The vehicle then traveled North on Mountain View Corridor until officers terminated the pursuit.

“A short time later a South Jordan officer notified dispatch that the suspect vehicle had just been involved in a traffic accident striking multiple vehicles and then continuing and striking a marked patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the roadway getting stuck.”

The man ultimately identified as Alkhaldi “then exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” the police statement says. “The male suspect was pursued on foot and taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle.”

Alkhaldi appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the officer’s statement says.

“Mohammed refused to provide a breath sample. A warrant was drafted and approved by a Utah State Judge and a blood sample was taken. During the inventory of the vehicle several open bottles of alcohol were located inside the driver compartment area. During our investigation it was determined that Mohammed was an alcohol restricted driver and his driving privileges had been suspended.

“It was also determined that the vehicle was not insured and was bearing the previous owner’s license plate at the time of the incident.”

Alkhaldi is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.

He faces new charges of:

Two counts of assault against a police officer or military service member with weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to command of police, a third-degree felony

DUI with two or more prior convictions within 10 years, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at scene of an accident, damage only, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Open container, drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

No insurance, second or subsequent offense within three years of prior, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to remove plates, transfer ownership, an infraction

May 2021 charges

Alkhaldi’s previously existing charges, resulting from the May 1, 2021, incident, are:

Two counts of using of a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent felony, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Cruelty to an animal, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage a class B misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

No proof of insurance, an infraction

Failure to register or expired registration, an infraction

An officer was investigating another case, on Pierpont Avenue, when he heard gunshots coming from a parking lot to the south of his location.

“I observed the driver of a black Ford Mustang firing eight rounds into the air while in a group of people were in close proximity to the vehicle,” Alkhaldi’s probable cause statement says. “I then attempted to pull over the vehicle by turning on my lights for it to pull over, the vehicle fled from me and proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed.”

Alkhaldi “later stated he was traveling over 70 miles per hour to medical staff,” the statement says.

“While fleeing at this speed, the Mustang ran two red lights and nearly collided with multiple vehicles. The Mustang a few minutes later crashed into a parked car. I arrived on scene of the accident I saw someone leaving the scene on foot wearing a blue jersey with the number 18, with curly hair.”

“The A.P. (accused person) was found a block south of the accident by officers,” the statement says. “While placing the AP in custody he stated he had a gun on him. We found a gun with eight used shell casings. The A.P. in excited utterance stated that in the back of the black Mustang he left a pregnant pitbull in the back seat. Upon further inspection of the vehicle a pitbull puppy was found in the Mustang.”

The arresting officer said Alkhaldi “had a strong and persistent odor of alcohol on his breath, slow and slurred speech and red glossy eyes.”

The statement noted that Alkhaldi has one prior conviction of DUI in Utah and two prior convictions of DUI in Idaho in the past 10 years.

“The A.P. does not have a driver license. The A.P. did not have insurance for the vehicle or valid registration for the vehicle,” the statement says. “The A.P. is not a United States citizen. The A.P. had his blood drawn for the DUI and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. AP does not have a valid permit to carry a firearm concealed.”

Alkhaldi was originally held in the Salt Lake County jail without bail, but was later released.