New details released after shooting death of man, 20, at Halloween Party in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents filed Monday reveal more details about the murder arrest of Roy Anthony Duran, charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Isaiah Valerio at a Halloween party.

Duran, 20, faces the following initial charges in the case:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

The shooting happened on Sunday in the area of 500 West and 600 South, outside a Halloween party that was being held at a warehouse.

Salt Lake City Police officers arrived to find the victim, “with a single gunshot wound to his head,” Duran’s probable cause statement says. “Officers and Fire department personal attempted to give medical aid however the victim died on scene.”

While on scene, police were able to identify several witnesses, the statement says.

“According to witnesses, there was a Halloween party located in a warehouse where the shooting took place. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who were at

the party.

“According to eye witness statements to police, the A/P (accused person, Duran) in this case was involved in an altercation with several people at the party. Witnesses told detectives that the suspect pulled up his shirt during a verbal altercation with several people and showed that there was in fact a firearm in his waistband.”

Witnesses told police “the altercation spilled out onto the loading dock of the warehouse,” the statement says. “Detectives were told that the A/P heard sirens and ran away from the loading dock but returned a short time later.

Witnesses told detectives that the suspect, later identified as Duran, returned to the loading dock “and punched the victim causing a disturbance. Several people then began to jump into the physical fight with the A/P. Eye witnesses told detectives they observed the A/P pull out the firearm causing people to run from the physical altercation.

“Several eyewitnesses stated that they observed the A/P approach the victim and shoot the victim in the head at close range.”

Witnesses said the suspect, Duran, fled the scene after the shooting. Duran was identified as the shooter by witnesses from an image taken for his Utah driver license, the statement says.

Duran turned himself in to Clearfield City police on Monday, and was taken into custody.

Duran’s was previously convicted in Davis County in 2019 of purchase, transfers, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. Additional charges dismissed without prejudice were carrying a concealed weapon and possession or use of a controlled substance.

Valerio

A GoFundMe account that says it was set up to help with Valerio’s funeral expenses describes him as a fun and kind person.

“As most of you may know the Valerio-De Leon family unfortunately lost an amazing, loving most kind soul, due to a senseless act of violence,” the page says. “He was the funniest, goofy and most handsome kid, always the life of the party! Anyone who knew him knows how happy and contagious his smile was.

“He will forever be Loved and Missed. At this time the family is asking for any and all donations to help for funeral expenses. Never forget to let your loved ones know how much they mean to you, Be kind just like our Isaiah always was! We love you Mijo. Forever in our hearts.”