New details released in fatal St. George shooting, housemate arrested for murder

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details about a man’s fatal shooting Saturday in a St. George residence, and the arrest of his housemate on murder charges.

St. George police have identified 37-year-old Ryan Allen as the victim.

The suspect, KC Comer, 30, faces initial charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

Discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor

Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 7:29 a.m., Comer’s probable cause statement says. The call came from “a male named KC Comer saying he had shot someone.”

Police responded to the address, in the 800 block of Dixie Drive, “and detained two individuals, KC Comer and his wife. They then went into the residence and observed Ryan Allen deceased in the home.”

“When patrol entered the residence, they found Ryan deceased in his master bathroom, with what appeared to be several traumatic injuries and multiple spent bullet casings in the vicinity of the bathroom.”

Post Miranda, Comer told officers he believed he heard his wife and Comer, who lived with the couple, arguing in Comer’s bathroom.

“KC believed Ryan to be suicidal and armed with a gun,” Comer’s probable cause statement says. “KC retrieved his own firearm from his bedroom closet, ensured it was loaded with ammunition and that there was a round in the chamber, and determined that he was going to kill Ryan,” the officer said.

“KC walked through Ryan’s bedroom to the attached bathroom where Ryan was presumably arguing with KC’s wife. KC proceeded to discharge his firearm, at who he believed to be Ryan, shortly after entering the elongated bathroom. KC was unsure how many times he discharged his weapon, but stated he continued to fire until Ryan stopped moving.”

The statement noted that Comer was on probation when the crimes were committed.

Comer’s bail was set at $1 million.