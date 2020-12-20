New details on man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Utah County, home-invasion burglary

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New details have been released on a 27-year-old man who was booked into the Utah County Jail after he allegedly led American Fork and Lehi Police on a high-speed chase after reportedly participating in a home-invasion robbery in Orem. Lehi police arrested Jarrat James Broadbent after taking him into custody. Broadbent is facing charges of: Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault act committed with force or violence to injure, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence with personal injury, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor Broadbent also has been placed on an AP&P hold. An officer of the Lehi Police Department said in a probable cause statement that he saw a red Dodge Dart, described in an attempt-to-locate bulletin after Orem Police said the car was wanted in connection with a home-invasion aggravated burglary. The car had the license plate of the vehicle being sought. Orem has not yet filed charges against the suspect. Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas told Gephardt Daily that the crime involved two men who went into the apartment and possibly two more who waited in the car.

“A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and it increased speed, leading officers in a

pursuit of it,” says the Lehi Police officer’s statement. “The vehicle fled from officers for over 30 minutes, driving into cities surrounding the area, and the pursuit eventually

ended because the vehicle crashed into a bystanders vehicle.

“During the pursuit the suspect, Jarrat Broadbent, hit several police officer’s vehicles with his vehicle and was reported to have been swerving into those officers vehicles to try to hit them. One officer was treated in the emergency room for minor injuries from the accident that Jarrat intentionally seemed to have caused. Jarrat also hit two bystanding vehicles at the end of the pursuit.

“Jarrat did not stop for any accidents he caused, did not stop for many red lights and stop signs, exceeded speeds of double or triple the speed limit, and went into oncoming traffic multiple times during the pursuit. Jarrat was Tased by officers because he did not comply with officers commands to show his hands when he got out of his vehicle at the end of the pursuit.”

Broadbent admitted, post Miranda, “without being asked about it, to being drunk, to stealing the vehicle he was in, and to intentionally trying to flee from officers,” the probable cause statement says. “He also admitted to not wanting to comply to arresting officers when the pursuit ended.”

Broadbent’s blood was drawn after a warrant was approved, and a portable breath test showed him at .05 blood alcohol level (Utah’s limit is .005) about 90 minutes after the pursuit began. Broadbent was not given the field sobriety test due to minor injuries from the accident, the statement says.

“Jarrat stated to officers post-Miranda and without being questioned about it specifically that he found the Dodge Dart he was in in Lindon, found the keys in it, and stole it. He claimed he did not know who it belonged to. Jarrat was also found to have a

suspended license, though he had a Utah identification card on his person that was used to identify him.

“Jarrat stated to officers that he got out of prison within the last few days and was in prison for robbery, fleeing officers, and assault charges. Jarrat was found to be on parole. It is unknown at the time of this booking if Jarrat was involved in the reported robbery in Orem.”

Broadbent is being held without bail.

Orem PD’s Thomas told Gephardt Daily on Saturday morning that the suspects, armed with a gun and a knife, went to a residence there looking for someone they did not find. After kicking the door in, the two men stole a game system and phones from all five people present before leaving.

“It’s an open investigation,” he said. “We will be looking for the other people involved.”