New details released on man killed in collision involving boat, trailer near Ephriam

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 261 on State Route 89, south of Ephraim, says a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat on a trailer attempted to turn onto a side road. The driver almost missed the turn, but attempted it anyway, and the truck slid into a gate and became stuck, says a UHP statement.

A second vehicle assisted by pulling the Chevrolet out. The trailer was pulled onto SR-89 and was blocking the northbound travel lane.

“A passenger from the Chevrolet was on the North side of the trailer when a third vehicle was northbound on SR-89 and attempted to stop when they saw the trailer with the boat in their travel lane,” the UHP statement says.

“The third vehicle could not stop in time and hit the trailer with the boat. The trailer was then pushed into the passenger, who was on the north side of the trailer. The passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. While at the hospital, the passenger who was hit by the trailer was pronounced deceased from the injuries they sustained.”

