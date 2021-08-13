New details released on semi-sedan collision in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released a few more details on semi-passenger car collision that tied up traffic Thursday morning in Salt Lake City.

The accident happened at about 9 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at about 400 South in Salt Lake City when a passenger car lost control and spun in front of a semi, the Utah DPS statement says.

“The two vehicles collided and the semi rolled onto its side,” it says. “The driver of the car was unharmed, but the driver of the truck sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

I-15 was closed initially, but were reopened later in the day. Troopers are investigating if another vehicle was involved that possibly clipped the first car, the statement says.