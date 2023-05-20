New details revealed in Layton triple murder

LAYTON, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Newly released charging documents in a triple murder Friday in Layton reveal more details of the crime and the charges against suspect Jeremy Lake Bailey.

The suspect admitted to police he had fatally shot his wife, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and three of the family’s four dogs, his probable cause statement says.

The victims were Anastasia Stevens, 36, as well as Stevens’ father, Donald Stevens, 73, and stepmother, Becky Stevens, 61.

Bailey, 34, faces initial charges of:

Three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of firearm, a first-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, intentional or knowingly, a class A misdemeanor

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Charging documents say Bailey called police at 9:45 a.m. Friday, and “reported there will be a murder suicide,” his affidavit says.

Bailey told Layton City Police he killed his wife, in-laws and three of the family’s four dogs approximately 20 minutes before calling dispatch. The shootings occurred “after engaging in a domestic violence incident with his wife,” charging documents say.

“He told Layton Police dispatch he had firearms which had been stored at a friend’s garage because he was thinking of doing this a few days ago.” The friend later confirmed that fact to police, saying he had been given the gun by the suspect on May 17.

“Furthermore, the suspect stated he was armed with a Springfield 9mm firearm which had belonged to one of the victims, and he had forgotten about it until May 19th, 2023,” the affidavit says. “He told Layton Police dispatch he was currently at his home located at (about 1800 east) Gentile Street Layton.”

Upon officer’s arrival, “the suspect again contacted dispatch and stated that he was exiting the home to be taken into custody. The suspect exited the front, west facing door of the home and complied with commands to walk back to officers where he was taken into custody without incident.”

Officers entered the house to make sure no other dangerous people were inside, and to render medical aid to any injured people, the statement says.

“As officers entered the front door of the home, two deceased dogs were immediately observed at the base of the stairs leading to the upper floor of the home.”

The three victims were located in the three bedrooms on the upper floor, one in each room.

“Layton Fire Department personnel determined all three victims were deceased.” The third dead dog was located in the basement of the residence.

Spent cartridge casings were located near each deceased person and dog, and “a black handgun with the slide locked to the rear and magazine removed, (an) opened box of handgun ammunition with cartridges missing, and two cell phones (were) observed on the kitchen table.”

A search warrant was issued for the residence and vehicles on the property. A receipt for the purchase of ammunition was located, and video surveillance at the purchase point showed the suspect was at the store, buying ammunition, about 45 minutes before Bailey called dispatch to report the shootings.

Bailey was placed in a holding cell at the Layton Police department, and audio and video were recorded.

“The suspect made an excited utterance: ‘I can’t believe I did,’ it while he was in a holding cell awaiting to be interviewed,” charging documents say.

“On one of the victim’s Facebook profiles was a post which stated ‘MASSACRE SUICIDE Jeremy Bailey JUST KILLED EVERYONE, Becky Stevens Don Steven AND 3 OF THE 4 DOGS (address) EAST GENTILE STREET LAYTON.’ The post was made at the approximate time of when the suspect contacted Layton Dispatch.”

The police statement adds that ‘One of the victims had contacted a therapist earlier in the day and sent a message stating ‘I think we may have a very real problem…. And it’s really bad. Like scary. I think it may be time for legal interference. I know I definitely need to find an attorney and he’s still at the house so I can’t talk.”

In the interview room, Bailey “requested his surviving dog not be taken to the pound.” The suspect asked to have an attorney present before any questioning, and “He asked investigators if the death penalty and firing squad was still an active punishment. He stated ‘Probably not what you guys want to deal with today, a three-person murder.’

“The suspect made an utterance stating he’d rather get the death penalty than life in prison.”

Bailey is being held at the Davis County jail without bail.