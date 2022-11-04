New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy.

“We are delighted to have such an experienced leader join our administration,” Anderson said in a Thursday press release. “We are confident that Sheriff Rigby’s 17 years in law enforcement along with his immense knowledge through education will provide the needed skills to lead the upcoming generations of law enforcement officers.”

Rigby’s previous experience includes conducting investigations for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Heber City Police Department, and working as a certified corrections officer, the DPS release said. He is also a licensed attorney in the state of Utah.

Rigby is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Virginia, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science and a Master’s Degree in public administration, as well as his law degree.