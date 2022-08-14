New: Lightning sparked fire burning in Duchesne County; crews work to protect oil and gas wells

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There is a new wildfire burning in Utah.

The lightning sparked Boulder Ridge Fire was first reported early Saturday evening by Utah Fire Info.

“The #BoulderRidgeFire is burning on tribal land in Duchesne County near Monarch Ridge and Brown’s Draw Reservoir about 6 miles west of Neola,” the online post said.

The size of the fire was estimated at 25 acres and was “being pushed to the northeast by a storm system moving through the area.

“Local and federal firefighters are working the fire now, with help from air resources,” Utah Fire Info reported.

According to a UFI tweet, posted at 4:44 p.m. “two 20-person handcrews, six engines, four large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, a Type 1 helicopter, and a dozer,” had been deployed. One of their missions, along with company crews, was to protect oil and gas locations .

“There are oil and gas locations in the area,” UFI stated. “Energy company crews are working to shut in those wells.”

A later tweet, posted at 6:43 p.m. indicated just how much muscle was being brought in.

“Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt fire depts working w/ federal firefighters to battle the #BoulderRidgeFire. Multiple aircraft assisting. Cedar City Hotshots & Vegas Valley Type 2 Crew assigned to incident.”

Gephardt Daily will have the latest on firefighting efforts as more information is made available.