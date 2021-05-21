New fire start in Sanpete County now 90% contained

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire start in Sanpete County is now 90% contained, officials said Friday morning.

The Lone Cedar Fire five miles west of Gunnison was first reported at approximately 10 p.m., said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

“Fire is estimated at 50-60 acres but erratic winds are a concern,” the tweet said. “Local resources are on scene. No structures threatened at this time.”

A follow-up tweet Friday morning at 11 a.m. said: “Fire crews were able to provide more accurate acreage for the #LoneCedarFire. The fire is approximately 25 acres and 90% contained. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect. Federal and local resources will remain on scene with the anticipation of gusty and erratic winds expected this afternoon.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.