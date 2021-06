UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has started Friday night west of Utah Lake near Little Moab.

Ground resources are responding and air support has been ordered, Utah Fire Info tweeted at about 8 p.m.

This new blaze, name the Broad Canyon Fire, is estimated at 100 acres and is not currently threatening any structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

