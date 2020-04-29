New guidelines implemented at Utah State Parks to address high visitation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Temporary guidelines have been implemented at Utah State Parks after most were reopened to all visitors last week, with some limitations in areas where local health orders are in place.

“After a busy weekend at some Utah state parks — especially those in the St. George area — we have received many questions regarding long wait times and visitor capacity,” said a news release from Utah State Parks.

“We’re committed to maintaining the health and wellness of our staff and visitors,” said Jeff Rasmussen, director of the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation. “After last weekend, it’s evident that a few changes are necessary to increase safety and social distancing at our busiest parks. We all play a role in keeping each other safe and healthy. We hope these changes contribute to a better visitor experience, and we ask those coming to state parks to do their part and practice responsible recreation.”

To help keep state parks operating efficiently while continuing to promote adequate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah State Parks will be undergoing some temporary operational changes.

Visitor capacity at high visitation parks will be reduced and will now be determined by the number of developed parking spaces available inside the park.

State Parks will partner with local law enforcement and the Utah Highway Patrol to enforce highway parking restrictions at select parks in southern Utah.

Primitive camping will be closed or reduced at high traffic parks. This allows visitors more room to spread apart and practice social distancing.

Increased law enforcement and staff presence will be added inside the parks to encourage social distancing and responsible recreation compliance.

Park managers will update capacity estimates on their individual park social media pages and websites throughout the weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to: