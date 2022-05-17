Four injured in I-15 crash in southern Utah

NEW HARMONY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near New Harmony on I-15.

Emergency responders from the New Harmony Valley Fire District assisted the Utah Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash, where one person was ejected, suffering major injuries, according to a post on its Facebook page.

A northbound vehicle collided with another car while attempting a lane-change, sending it through the cable-barrier and into the southbound lanes where it rolled several times and an unbelted occupant was ejected from the car.

The ejected victim suffered a fractured femur and chest wounds, according to New Harmony, a town located in Washington County just northwest of Zion National Park.

Three other occupants suffered mostly minor injuries, the press release said, due to them wearing seatbelts and the deployment of front and side airbags.

The 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

New Harmony Crash 1 of 2

