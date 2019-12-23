New info released in West Valley City stabbing; police say suspect fired blanks, brandished ‘a**-beating stick’ in previous assault

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released in the aftermath of a Sunday morning stabbing in West Valley City.

Documents from 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County said Angelo James Gaona, 21, is facing a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

West Valley City police officers were dispatched to 5100 W. Crownpointe Drive (2920 South) at 7:11 a.m. on a report of a man in his 60s being stabbed.

Witnesses told police the victim was in a relationship with Gaona’s mother and that he had been stabbed once with a “fixed blade dagger.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Gaona was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $25,000.

Court records show Gaona is no stranger to law enforcement.

Back in August, he was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated robbery and assault, after an argument over a computer tablet.

The probable cause statement said Gaona told police he “was in a confrontation with the victim over a tablet, went back to his home, grabbed a firearm that shot blanks, came back with intent to retrieve the tablet, and fired two shots at the victim.”

The victim believed the gun was real, as did others who heard the shots, according to the court documents. It did not indicate if the victim was in any way injured.

Gaona told investigators that he “did not get the tablet” during the fake shooting and “did not feel things were done.” He said he returned home and grabbed what looked like an “ass-beating stick” and went back to the victim to “make things right,” the statement said.

“The victim stated that when the arrested party returned with the stick, he puffed his chest, pulling the stick up, and stated he was going to kill the victim,” police said.

Investigators said when Gaona was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of meth pipes and multiple THC vape vials.

The August probable cause statement added that Gaona “has been involved in multiple incidents with the police, each escalating from the last. He was arrested for multiple domestic violence charges recently. He is known to carry weapons.”

His bail in that case was set at $100,000.