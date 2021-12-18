New information released in disappearance of Snow College student

SNOW COLLEGE, Utah, Dec. 17, 2O21 (Gephardt Daily) — New information has been released in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Snow College student.

According to a statement posted Friday afternoon on the Snow College website, investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to share information and foster leads in the search for Madelyn Allen.

She was last seen in surveillance video leaving her residence in Snow Hall in Ephraim at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Her family members have not seen or heard from her since.

In Friday’s statement, police said, “Evidence suggests Madelyn has left the Ephraim area. She did not have access to a car nor does she have a driver’s license and would not be able to travel on her own. Madelyn’s current mental state, as shared by her family in the press conference on December 16, amplify the concern and urgency in finding Maddie.”

At Thursday’s Snow College press conference, Madelyn’s family members made an emotional plea, one they hope will lead to her safe return. Her father, Jonathan Allen, said they fear she is in the throes of a mental health crisis. He said she had experienced an extreme health issue at birth and faced “a myriad of challenges,” including “mental and emotional difficulties,” throughout her young life.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk said law enforcement agencies, including the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, along state investigators, and the FBI were assisting in the case. He repeated the belief Madelyn’s disappearance is an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.



Missing 19-year-old Snow College student Madelyn Allen, seen leaving her residence hall the night of her disappearance, Dec. 13, 2021. Video: Snow College

Walk revealed Madelyn was carrying a cellphone when she left Monday night and implied investigators had “put a lot of work into tracking those messages.” Asked for details about the possible timing and content of any messages, Walk said, “I am not going to share with you at this time.”

When asked if Madelyn could be with someone who was helping her, Walk replied, “Everything associated with that would be a speculation, but I do hope someone is with her, and I hope that they are friendly.”

The pain being felt by Madelyn’s family members was apparent in her father’s face and in his trembling voice. He said they were “devastated” at her disappearance and implored her to return.

“We see you and we love you beyond our ability to express,” Jonathon said. “We’re here for you. We’re anxious for you to come home and be with us for Christmas.”

Anyone with information or possible tips on Madelyn Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 435-835-2345.