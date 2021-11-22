New information released on hiker’s rescue from Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 21 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released additional information about a Search and Rescue operation near Lisa Falls.

Crews were called out at about 3 p.m. Friday on a report of a cliffed out hiker, a statement from Salt Lake County SAR says.

“SLCOSAR was paged out to assist with a male patient that had hiked up the West ridge near Lisa Falls and then had descended down a ledge system thinking it would lead into the falls,” the statement says.

“The hiker became stuck and didn’t feel comfortable going back up the steep wet rock. He sat down and called for help.”

Three teams went out and were able to set up a rope system from above him and lower a single rescuer down to him, the statement says.

“Once the rescuer was with the patient a harness and helmet where put on him and he was checked for any injuries. He was then lowered to the ground and hiked out to the command post at the trailhead.

“The rescue took just under three hours.”