New Kids on the Block coming to USANA Amphitheatre

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — New Kids on the Block will spend a night of its 2024 One Magical Night tour with fans at USANA Amphitheatre, it announced Monday.

Utah’s one magical night happens on June 29, a Saturday. The NKOTB appearance will include guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, through LIVENATION.COM. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at noon Wednesday through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Dorchester, Mass. boy band, known for pop music and high energy choreography, enjoyed its biggest success in the late 1980s and early ’90s, and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

“New Kids On The Block are bringing back their best moments and memories,” according to the announcement by Live Nation. “They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country.”

Fans can expect “a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.”

The band consists of brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood.

The band’s memorable hits include “Step by Step,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Hangin’ Tough,” and “I’ll Be Loving You Forever.”

The band members released the video, below, to introduce their upcoming tour.