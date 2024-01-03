New law in affect to protect Utahns personal info

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A new law now in effect gives Utahns more ammunition in guarding their personal data.

“In Utah, you have the right to any personal data a business might collect from you under the Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA), a new law enacted December 31, 2023,” the Utah Division of Consumer Protection said in a Tuesday press release.

“As a Utah consumer, you have the right to protect your personal data under the UCPA.”

The law firms up processes for requiring businesses to disclose the data collected from consumers, state regulators wrote, and for blocking its use for targeted advertising.

“If a business sells personal data or uses it for targeted advertising, it must inform consumers and provide them with a way to opt-out. The UCPA also applies to sensitive data, such as health or financial information.”

The division advised that understanding your rights under the new law and how you can exercise them is essential and that businesses operating in Utah must understand their responsibilities under the new law.

Under the UCPA, a consumer’s request followed under the law can require a business to respond within 45 days.

“If you have any complaints or need more information about the UCPA, you can file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection.”

Read more about your rights and businesses’ responsibilities under the law here.