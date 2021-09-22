New monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Murray, Utah Dept. of Health says

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has opened a monoclonal antibody infusion center in Murray.

The infusion center is on the campus of the Intermountain Healthcare Employee Services Center, at 5245 College Drive.

“This deployable medical facility will serve as a high volume site, providing treatment to as many as 50 patients per day, and supplementing monoclonal antibody infusions already taking place in hospitals across Utah,” according to an announcement by the UDoH.

Since November 2020, approximately 7,100 Utahns have received monoclonal antibody infusions, preventing an estimated 900 hospitalizations, according to the UDoH. “When properly identified and treated with monoclonal antibodies, one in eight Utahns at the highest risk of severe disease from COVID-19 can avoid being hospitalized.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, the UDoH said.

