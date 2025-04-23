New Pallas’ cat with local family ties arrives at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — New Pallas’ cat Phyllaris — Phil for short — has arrived at Hogle Zoo.

Phil, 5, is an Alabama native, but grandson to Hogle Zoo former breeding pair Petenka and Hal, who begat a litter of five in 2018.

One of the five was Bataar, who moved to the Birmingham Zoo, where he later begat Phil.

Hogle Zoo visitors may see Phil in his outdoor space, though he also has access to his indoor area as he gets comfortable in Asian Highlands, the zoo news release says.

Phil is also a second cousin to Kaarina, who arrived earlier this year and who currently lives out of the public eye with intended partner Khir as part of a breeding recommendation.

Got all that, Pallas’ cat genealogists?

Pallas cat Phyllaris AKA Phil has arrived at Hogle Zoo as shown in this zoo photo

Pallas’ cats live in central and western Asia’s montane grasslands and rocky steppes. They are adapted for life in cold climates where temperatures may reach below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the release says. Their small, round ears are set low on their heads, helping them stay hidden among the grasses as they prowl. These small ears, combined with dense coats and bushy tails, minimize heat loss and keep them warm.

Despite being classified as lower risk on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, they face significant threats. Pallas’ cat populations are small, fragmented, and declining due to habitat loss from livestock encroachment, agriculture, infrastructure development, and mining.

Other threats include prey loss, poisoning, and climate change. Pallas’ cats depend on prey like pikas and small rodents and shelters like marmot burrows, making them particularly vulnerable to environmental changes and human activity.

Find more information about Hogle Zoo here.