New program from Sundance Film Festival will offer free screenings, discounts to Utah residents

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday the latest details on special locals-only opportunities in person and online for the 2022 event, taking place Jan. 20–30.

“As part of its new Local Lens program, the festival has planned a selection of free in-person and online screenings, ticket discounts, student screenings, and more,” according to a festival press release. “These in-person and online events and locals-only offerings will welcome new and returning film lovers across Utah with more flexibility in how they can participate than ever before, and show appreciation to the festival’s longtime home state.”

Locals can prepare for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival by registering online at festival.sundance.org and signing up for insider emails. Once the films are announced, details for how to get tickets to the free screenings and how to take advantage of the discount offer will be on the locals page.

“With the return of an in-person festival in Utah, we’re looking forward to not only safely bringing together artists and local audiences, but also inviting Utahns to come together online to celebrate storytelling with some special custom perks,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “Our filmmakers value and enjoy the chance to get to know our local festival community up close and personal. We are delighted that this year it will be possible both in person and online, giving Utahns a fantastic range of options in how they choose to participate.”

For a limited time only, the Salt Lake City Package can be purchased at an early bird 20% discount, offering $100 in savings, for $400 starting on Dec. 17, through Jan. 3, 2022, after which the package price will return to $500. Created for Utah residents, this package offers 10 in-person tickets to feature film screenings at all Salt Lake City venues, with early access to ticket selection, and includes all the benefits of the Explorer Pass.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26, the festival will offer a 25% discount on single tickets, a $5 savings, for locals for in-person screenings taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, through to the end of the festival. Utah residents can receive a $5 discount for up to four single tickets per person, based on availability. Utah residents who have created a Sundance account will receive the discount and tickets can be purchased online or in person at any box office location beginning Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.

The Sundance Institute also provides Utah high school students with the opportunity to watch three screenings of feature-length films and/or view a shorts program during the Sundance Film Festival, and then have a conversation with the artists who created it about the film’s themes, storytelling, and production.

The screenings for high school students will be available through the online platform exclusively, allowing young film lovers in grades 9–12 to participate from anywhere in Utah. Educators interested in having their classes attend an online screening should contact [email protected]