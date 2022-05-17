New show coming to Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo is bringing in a whole new type of animal to entertain its guests.

Domestic dogs.

The pooches are arriving to perform in a new show: Canine Champions for Conservation at the Wildlife Theater!

“Together with their human companions, these dogs are champions for wildlife,” a Zoo statement says. “The show features different ways dogs and humans work together to save wildlife by utilizing current training behaviors that are important for dogs to be successful.”

Dogs have been used not only to guard livestock, but to track whales in the ocean and haul research supplies over the tundra.

“Dogs are playing a big part in our quest to save wildlife. Canine Champions for Conservation combines education with high-energy that is enjoyed by all ages,” the statement says.

The show will feature trainers Kara Leann and Bryan Arney, and is an extension of Stunt Dog Show Productions. The dogs and trainers will be in residence at the Zoo from May 21 through Sept. 5, and will offer shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Leann and Arney have toured the country with their trained rescue dogs for the past five years and have performed at Indianapolis Zoo and at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, among other venues. The performing dogs includes a Chihuahua, cattle dogs, border collies, and even a French bulldog.

