New SLC school board member announced to replace former member facing federal child pornography charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new Salt Lake City School District board member has been announced to replace a former member who is now facing federal child pornography charges.

Former board member Joel Lehi Organista resigned his position earlier this month after he was charged with child exploitation crimes involving state child pornography statutes and is now facing federal charges.

The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education has voted to appoint Bryce Williams to fill the board seat vacancy in precinct one, said a Wednesday morning news release. Williams was one of seven applicants who applied to fill the precinct one seat.

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Board of Education to represent precinct one on the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education and to work alongside the families and students who live in my precinct,” said Williams. “As we work our way out of the pandemic, I look forward to spending time face to face with families, students, teachers, and administrators; to hearing what their needs are; and to working collectively with the rest of the board to address those needs.”

Williams, who also grew up in precinct one, lives in Rose Park with his wife. He holds a bachelor of social work and a master of educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah. He currently works as a senior student programs manager for the Bennion Service Center at the University of Utah.

Williams will serve in the precinct one board seat until the end of 2022. The seat will be up for election in the November 2022 general election.