WEBER COUNTY, Utah July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new-start wildfire, named the Mountain Home Fire, has been reported in Weber County.

The fire, against the mountain, has reached an estimated 10 acres, according to Utah Fire Info, which says the fire is “Highly visible from town.”

“No structures threatened currently, cause unknown,” Utah Fire Info said in a 12:36 p.m. tweet.