New unemployment claims down 6.7%, Dept. of Workforce Services says

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Department of Workforce Services. Photo: Google Streets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New unemployment claims are down slightly for the week of Dec. 6 to 12, as compared to the week before.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,386 for the week of Dec. 6-12, 2020, with a total of $9,659,812 of benefits paid, said a weekly report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. There were 26,442 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 5, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,106 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“There continues to be national discussions regarding federally-funded unemployment benefit extensions, as the Dec. 26, 2020, expiration date for both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 13-week extended benefits is fast approaching,” said Kevin Burt, from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“Regardless of the outcome of those discussions, we continue to strongly encourage those receiving unemployment benefits to actively look for work, as Utah’s economy remains resilient and offers a multitude of employment opportunities.”

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 5, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,106 met the same criteria during the previous week.

Anyone whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 is urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims – Dec. 6-12

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

12/6  to 12/12

3,167

689

530

Week Prior

(11/29  to 12/5)

3,394

-6.711%

731

-5.7%

633

-16.3%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims – Dec. 6-12

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

12/6  to 12/12

17,374

2,136

6,932

Week Prior

(11/29  to 12/5)

17,502

-.711%

2,354

-9.3%

7,277

-4.7%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to Dec. 12, 2020

Current Week

(11/29 – 12/5)

Previous Week

(11/29 – 12/5)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,386

4,758

1,131

278,218

55,141

29,525

Continued Claims

26,442

27,133

8,856

$578,631,732

$67,811,577

$74,614,677

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$852,665,467

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,038,300

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here