New unemployment claims down 6.7%, Dept. of Workforce Services says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New unemployment claims are down slightly for the week of Dec. 6 to 12, as compared to the week before. The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,386 for the week of Dec. 6-12, 2020, with a total of $9,659,812 of benefits paid, said a weekly report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. There were 26,442 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 5, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,106 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“There continues to be national discussions regarding federally-funded unemployment benefit extensions, as the Dec. 26, 2020, expiration date for both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 13-week extended benefits is fast approaching,” said Kevin Burt, from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“Regardless of the outcome of those discussions, we continue to strongly encourage those receiving unemployment benefits to actively look for work, as Utah’s economy remains resilient and offers a multitude of employment opportunities.”

