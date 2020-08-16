New wildfire breaks out east of Salina

SALINA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has broken out east of Salina Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said the Cowboy Fire is located in the Cowboy Drainage, and is estimated to be between 20 and 25 acres. The fire is zero percent contained as of 4:30 p.m.

The tweet said three engines, four single engine air tankers and air attack are on scene.

“Fire is smoldering creeping and torching,” the tweet said. “Smoke is visible from I-70 and surrounding areas.”

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

