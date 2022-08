JENSEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire has burned an estimated 8 acres on Yampa Plateau on the Utah side of Dinosaur National Monument, state fire officials said.

The Moonshine Fire was first reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Retardant was dropped to slow the fire before eight smokejumpers parachuted onto the ridge, state wildfire officials said.