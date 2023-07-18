New wildfire forces evacuation of campground near Flaming Gorge

DUTCH JOHN, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire that started Monday near Flaming Gorge Reservoir has burned roughly 5 acres and forced the evacuation of a nearby campground.

State wildfire officials say the Sunny Cove Fire on U.S. Forest Service land started about 6 p.m.

An estimated 70-80 trailers at the Mustang Ridge campground at Flaming Gorge Reservoir were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Campers are gathering in Dutch John at church and community center parking lots, Forest Service officials said.

Two helicopters, three engines and two hand crews have been deployed to battle the fire, according to Utah Fire Info.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.