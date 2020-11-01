WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire in Weber County is threatening structures, officials said Sunday afternoon.

“Resources are responding to a wildfire located in Weber County near Evergreen Estates,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at approximately 4:10 p.m. “Structures are threatened. Size is estimated at 10-12 acres.”

The new wildfire has been named the Evergreen Fire.

Evergreen Estates is 10 miles east of Huntsville.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.