New wildfire sparks in Washington County, structures threatened

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has started Sunday, south of Veyo in Washington County.

Air and ground resources are currently suppressing the “Veyo Pool Fire,” which was estimated at 20 acres, according to a Utah Wild Fire tweet at about 6:40 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, Utah Fire Info tweeted that the fire is now estimated at 75 to 100 acres. Additional air support has been ordered, including four SEATs and two LATs.

Structures in the area are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.