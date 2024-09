BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire west of Promontory Point in Box Elder County is so new it doesn’t yet have a name.

“It is est. 50+ acres & running,” says a 1:48 p.m. Wednesday post from Utah Fire Info.

“Structures are threatened. A couple homes are being evacuated east of Promontory. Human-caused.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.