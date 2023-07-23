Wildfire burns 85 acres in Book Cliffs

VERNAL, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has burned an estimated 85 acres in Book Cliffs about 55 miles southeast of Vernal, officials said.

The Monument Fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land south of McCook Ridge and west of Seep Ridge Road, Utah Fire Info stated on social media about 6:30 p.m. Saturday announcing the new start. The fire is not impacting the road, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“Four smokejumpers are on the ground fighting the fire. They are being assisted by four large air tankers, two single engine air tankers (SEATs), an air attack plane, and a helicopter. Four engines, a Type 2 initial attack hand crew, a dozer and a water tender are on their way to the fire,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

“The fire is burning in timber, juniper, brush and grass and moving to the south. There is oil and gas infrastructure in the area. Companies that own that infrastructure are being contacted.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.