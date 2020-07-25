New wildfire starts near Causey Reservoir in Weber County

Multiple resources have responded to the Water Hollow Fire near Causey Reservoir in Weber County on Friday, July 24, 2020. Photo: Utah Fire Info/Twitter

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting the Water Hollow Fire, a wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon near Causey Reservoir northeast of Ogden.

Initially estimated at 20-plus acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted two hours later that it had grown to an estimated 100 acres. It also was threatening structures.

Resources responding to the area include a VFLAT (very large air tanker), an air attack, four single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, and four engines, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.

Image: Utah Fire Info/Twitter

