New winter weather advisory, wind advisory goes into effect for parts of Utah

UTAH, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new winter weather advisory as well as a new wind advisory has been issued for parts of Utah Tuesday night.

“Winter weather advisories begin to go into effect starting at midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 9:50 p.m. “Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall combined with gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions along I-80.”

In the western Uinta mountains, there will be slippery road conditions and poor backcountry conditions, the tweet said. There will likely be total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches as well as wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

In south eastern Utah a new wind advisory goes into effect across the Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Lake Powell starting at noon Wednesday, a tweet from the NWS said.

Winds of 25 to 30mph with gusts to 50mph are expected through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Rough, choppy waters are expected on Lake Powell.

