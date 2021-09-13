New York police seek info on woman, 22, missing in mountain west

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in New York state are asking for help finding a Long Island woman who has gone missing in the mountain west.

Gabrielle Petito, 22, was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on Sept. 11. According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August. Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito and a companion — reportedly her boyfriend — were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate. The van she was traveling in has been recovered, the police statement says.

Petito is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”