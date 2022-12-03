Ogden police, emergency medical crews respond to pepper spray incident at Newgate Mall

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pepper spray got loose somehow in the Newgate Mall in Ogden Friday evening, drawing police and emergency medical personnel.

The incident was dispatched at 6:44 p.m. with two ambulances called to the scene, according to Weber County’s emergency dispatch center.

Details are still sketchy Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said at 8 p.m., confirming pepper spray as the culprit.

“We’ve pretty much got it under control at this point,” he said. “If we needed to warn people away we’d be blocking off traffic if that was the case.”

Cox couldn’t confirm initial reports of up to a dozen people having trouble breathing, noting some of his officers were still at the Newgate.

Dispatch said emergency medical were also still on-scene “waiting for the air to clear.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.