Newsmakers: John Curtis seeks answers in Capitol attack, Anti-Defamation League discusses rise of U.S. militias

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — John Curtis says he’s spent the last week in somewhat of a grief cycle.

He says it started Jan 6., when a violent pro-Trump mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., where Curtis — 3rd District Congressman and former Provo mayor — was preparing to certify the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In this edition of Gephardt Daily’s Newsmaker Interviews, Curtis said the attack left him stunned and in a state of denial; the events, as they unfolded, were too surreal to fully comprehend. But as the hours passed and the implications grew, Curtis says denial slowly gave way to anger — and now, while he continues to process the event, he has questions he wants answered.

Also, in this edition of Gephardt Daily’s Newsmaker Interviews, an in-depth conversation on the extremist threats facing the U.S. with Seth Brysk, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. Hear why Brysk believes these homegrown terrorists are suddenly stepping from the shadows, and what Uncle Sam will need to do to comb them from his beard.

To view the in depth interviews, please click on the player below.