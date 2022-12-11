Newspaper deliveryman discovers blaze in New Harmony, summons first responders

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from New Harmony Fire District responded to a call about a structure fire at 3:06 a.m. Saturday after “a quick thinking newspaper deliveryman called 911 to report a fire,” the town’s fire association says.

“Twelve volunteers from the Fire Department arrived on scene within 10 minutes of being paged,” the statement says. “Volunteers began initial fire attack and a primary search of the inside of the residence. Fortunately there were no occupants in the involved building.”

The structure was heavily damaged by fire and smoke but the fire was stopped before it could progress into the garage or main residence, the statement says.

“Kanarraville fire and Cedar City fire provided mutual aid. Gold Cross Ambulance and two Washington County Sheriff units provided additional support. While a fire is a terrible thing to have happen, we are all thankful that no one was injured during the incident.”

New Harmony is a town of about 244 residents, according to census data.