NFL Week 12: Former Cougar Fred Warner forces early fumble, fuels another 49ers shutout

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fred Warner got the 49ers’ latest dominating defensive display started, forcing a fumble on the opening drive in a 13-0 shutout of the Saints.

And the defense didn’t let up as San Francisco extended its streak of second-half shutouts to four games Sunday, this time adding a scoreless first half for good measure.

Warner, a standout linebacker at Brigham Young University from 2014 to 2017, finished with seven tackles (five solo), two passes defended and one QB hit as the 49ers won their fourth game in a row to improve to 7-4.

The 49ers have held their opponents scoreless for 94 consecutive game minutes, dating back to their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City in Week 11.

“It feels great. That’s our goal every week … to shut them out,” he told reporters after the game.

“This one was was really special because the way we had to get it though,” Warner said. “It’s not like they were just behind the 50-yard line all game. They were right there, sniffing the goal line multiple times.

“Time kind of slows down in those moments where you’re looking your teammates in the eyes and saying, ‘We’ve got to pull this off.’ These are the ones you remember forever.”

Defense forces the fumble! 📺 : #NOvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zjm7h8KaRg — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 27, 2022

Warner, 26, now in his fifth NFL season, is the 49ers’ leading tackler with 75, including two games with double-digit tackles — 12 in Week 8 and 10 in Week 6. He was the Cougars’ leading tackler his final two seasons at BYU.

The Week 12 victory, combined with Seattle’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders, gives San Francisco sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Former Bingham star scores 2 TDs, joins wacky celebration

Former Bingham High School star Dalton Schultz decided to go back for seconds on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas.

Schultz made a pair of second-half touchdown catches in the Cowboys’ 28-20 victory over the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas.

Schultz also got some attention after another Dallas TD, this one from tight end Peyton Hendershot.

Schultz joined fellow TEs Sean McKeon and Jake Ferguson in the large Salvation Army kettle near the end zone at AT&T Stadium for a game of whack-a-mole, with Hendershot swinging the imaginary mallet.

Put some flavor in the pot and took the bland out pic.twitter.com/UvYrtXo7on — Dalton Schultz (@BinghamBaller9) November 25, 2022

Schultz finished the game with four catches for 31 yards for the Cowboys (8-3).

In other NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Cowboys released former University of Utah DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad Nov. 16.

The Broncos released former BYU LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad Tuesday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah /Herriman: Made one tackle in the Cardinals’ 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

/Herriman: Made one tackle in the Cardinals’ 25-24 loss to the Chargers. Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Finished with 54 yards on 11 carries (4.9 yard per rush) in the Falcons’ 19-13 loss to the Commanders.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Finished with three solo tackles in the Bills’ 28-25 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 23-10 victory over the Broncos.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on four punts, a 22-yard field goal and one PAT as the Bears fell to 3-9.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 20-16 victory over the Titans.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Active for the road win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Finished with six tackles (three solo) in the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Read about his role in the Cowboys’ 28-20 victory over the Giants on Thanksgiving in the story above.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 5. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 28-25 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Scored his NFL-leading 13th rushing touchdown and finished with 66 yards on 18 carries. He also lost a fumble in the home loss.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Made one solo tackle in the Packers’ 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Threw his first TD pass of the season — a 63-yarder to Christian Watson — after entering the game in the fourth quarter. He finished 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Expected to play when the Colts host the Steelers on Monday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Expected to play Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with two solo tackles in the Jaguars’ 28-27 victory over the Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Inactive for the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime victory over the Seahawks.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road win.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with six tackles (five solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended and one QB hit in the Chargers’ 25-24 victory over the Cardinals.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Finished with a game-high 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in the road victory.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Made five tackles (four solo) as the Chargers improved to 6-5.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on his lone field goal (47 yards) and PAT attempts in the Rams’ 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Finished with six tackles (two solo) and a pass defended in the road loss.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made three tackles (one solo) as the Rams fell to 3-8.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Forced a fumble that led to a touchdown and made four tackles (two solo) in the Dolphins’ 30-15 victory over the Texans.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Active for the Vikings’ 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.

New England Patriots

Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 17.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Finished with a career-high 14 tackles, including 12 solo stops, in the Saints’ 13-0 loss to the 49ers.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Nov. 7. He will be eligible to return Week 13 against the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Finished with six carries for 13 yards, one catch for 7 yards, and threw incomplete on his lone passing attempt in the road loss.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 34-yard catch, and carried the ball one time for 6 yards. He also returned two kicks (23.5 yards per return) and two punts (9 yards per return) as the Saints fell to 4-8.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Active vs. the 49ers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Active in the road loss.

Dalton to Shaheed for 34 yards!!! #NOvsSF | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/D74vVVhG6I — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 27, 2022

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 16.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Active for the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Packers.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 31.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the home victory.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Expected to be active when the Steelers travel to face the Colts on Monday night.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Expected to play Monday night.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Read about his dominating day in the story above.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times, averaging 43.8 yards per punt and landing two inside the 20-yard line in the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the Saints.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with 12 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in the Seahawks’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Made two tackles (one solo) in the home loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Played in the Commanders’ 19-13 home victory over the Falcons.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Inactive for the home win.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).